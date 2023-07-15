DCB books five persons for cheating job aspirants

July 15, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Tiruchi Rural Police have registered a case against five people for cheating job seekers by promising them to get government jobs and swindling money from them.

According to police, M. Selvi, a native of T. Pettai near Musiri, lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch, Tiruchi, on Wednesday. In her complaint, she said AM. Prabhu, Muruganandham, Dass Kirubananda Boss, Venkadesh, and Mohammed Bahath, all natives of Chennai, were involved in obtaining money from her by promising a government job for her son. They were also allegedly involved in getting money from a few others to the tune of ₹29.67 lakh by promising them to get government jobs and failed.

The DCB registered a case against them under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

