ADVERTISEMENT

DCB books five persons for cheating job aspirants

July 15, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Tiruchi Rural Police have registered a case against five people for cheating job seekers by promising them to get government jobs and swindling money from them.

According to police, M. Selvi, a native of T. Pettai near Musiri, lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch, Tiruchi, on Wednesday. In her complaint, she said AM. Prabhu, Muruganandham, Dass Kirubananda Boss, Venkadesh, and Mohammed Bahath, all natives of Chennai, were involved in obtaining money from her by promising a government job for her son. They were also allegedly involved in getting money from a few others to the tune of ₹29.67 lakh by promising them to get government jobs and failed.

The DCB registered a case against them under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US