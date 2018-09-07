DBT-sponsored national repository for micro-algae inaugurated at BDU

Stating that the Centre had expedited steps to promote bio-fuel to meet energy requirements, Sangita M. Kasture, Joint Director, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, said cultivation of micro algae in marine and fresh water could play a major role as they can be used as bio-fuel to be blended with diesel.

Inaugurating the National Repository for Micro-algae and Cyanobacteria-Freshwater at Bharathidasan University here on Thursday, she said the Centre had recently approved a national policy on bio-fuel. It was aimed at reducing oil import dependence by promoting bio-fuel. The policy had expanded the scope of raw material for ethanol production. And it had set a target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol by 2022.

Ms. Kasture said bio-fuel derived from renewable bio-mass resources could provide a strategic advantage in supplementing conventional energy sources. Bio-fuel could satisfy energy needs in cost-effective manner while reducing dependence on import of fossil fuels. But there was a long way to go in achieving the target on blending ethanol with petrol and bio-fuel with diesel due to various reasons. However, the oil content from micro algae grown in marine and fresh water could supplement the bio-fuel requirement in a massive way. Hence, stakeholders should take a cue in cultivating micro algae from marine and fresh water.

Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said the repository, set up with DBT sponsorship, had a collection of about 200 cultures. It was one of the very few repositories in the country. Similarly, the university had over 1,000 cultures for marine water. It was a good opportunity for stakeholders to carry out research on promoting bio-fuel from micro algae in marine and fresh water.

N. Thajuddin, Head, Department of Microbiology, N. Anand, former Vice-Chancellor, Vels University, Chennai, and V. Sivasubramanian, Director, Phycospectrum, Chennai, spoke.