Daytime and festival specials from Tiruvarur sought

Published - October 07, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, has sought the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s support in realising its demand for daytime and festival special train services from and through Tiruvarur Junction.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Finance Minister on her visit to Tiruvarur on Monday, the TNCPERC pointed out that inadequate train services from and through the more than 150-years-old Tiruvarur junction fail to fulfil the requirements of the day-to-day and long distance travelling rail commuters.

Introduction of daytime express services from Vailankanni to Chennai and Madurai via. Tiruvarur, another daytime express from Karaikal to Tiruchendur via. Tiruvarur and Karaikudi, operating an express service from Karaikal at 11 a.m. to Tiruchi via. Tiruavrur and Thanjavur, setting up a pit line at Tiruvarur junction for coach maintenance and operation of special trains through and from Tiruvarur during festival seasons would greatly help the commuters, the memorandum added.

