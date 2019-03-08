Days getting hotter in Central region

The sharp and sudden rise in day temperature over the past couple of days has made for a blistering start to summer in Tiruchi and Karur districts this year.

The mercury has soared in the two districts since Tuesday. And nearly touched the 40 degree Celsius mark on Wednesday.

Tiruchi recorded 39.6 degree Celsius — 4.8 degrees above normal — and Paramathi in Karur sizzled at 39.8 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature came close to 40 degree Celsius on Thursday too.

Interestingly, the maximum temperature was below 36 degree Celsius in Tiruchi until Monday.

The maximum temperature in Tiruchi during March crossed the 39 degree Celsius mark every year since 2012, according to data available on extreme weather in the website of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

The highest for the month in the past decade was 40.1 degree Celsius recorded identically on March 24 in 2018 and 2016. However, the all-time record for the maximum temperature during the month stood at 42.2 degree Celsius registered on March 26, 1892.

On Thursday, the weather played true to the warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre, which predicted heat wave conditions in some parts of Tamil Nadu including Karur and Tiruchi districts.

The maximum temperature would be 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal at many places in the interior parts of the State, it said.

However, the centre’s forecast that the maximum temperature was likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsiusin the State by Saturday offered some solace to city residents.

On Thursday, traffic was noticeably thin on arterial roads in the city by afternoon. Summer fruits such as watermelon, cucumber and tender coconuts were in great demand and turned dearer.

“Demand has definitely shot up over the past couple of days. I am arranging to source more coconuts from my suppliers,” said Rani, a coconut vendor in Thillai Nagar.

The Karur district administration issued advisory to people, asking them to take adequate precautions in view of the rise in temperature.

Appealing to residents to keep themselves and cattle well-hydrated and avoid venturing out between noon and 3 p.m, Collector T. Anbalagan also warned against leaving children or pets in parked vehicles.