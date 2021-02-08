Day one of regular services; TNSTC records good passenger occupancy

The first day of 100% revival of regular services by the State Transport Corporations has recorded 85 percent passenger occupancy, according to the Managing Director, State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, R. Ponmudi.
He made this remark at a function organised at the STC, Kumbakonam division, headquarters office at Kumbakonam on Monday jointly with the Indian Oil Corporation to honour 30 bus drivers who have achieved highest operation of kilometres per litre.
Congratulating the prize winners for clocking 5.81 kilometres per litre of diesel, the MD said that the STC services which were operated in full strength from Monday morning has recorded 85% of passenger occupancy which exhibited the trust the commuters reposed on the STCs.
Three branch managers and three engineers were also honoured on the occasion for the exemplary performance of the branch offices in improving the overall performance of the STC, Kumbakonam division, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath