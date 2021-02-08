Day one of regular services; TNSTC records good passenger occupancy

The first day of 100% revival of regular services by the State Transport Corporations has recorded 85 percent passenger occupancy, according to the Managing Director, State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, R. Ponmudi.

He made this remark at a function organised at the STC, Kumbakonam division, headquarters office at Kumbakonam on Monday jointly with the Indian Oil Corporation to honour 30 bus drivers who have achieved highest operation of kilometres per litre.

Congratulating the prize winners for clocking 5.81 kilometres per litre of diesel, the MD said that the STC services which were operated in full strength from Monday morning has recorded 85% of passenger occupancy which exhibited the trust the commuters reposed on the STCs.

Three branch managers and three engineers were also honoured on the occasion for the exemplary performance of the branch offices in improving the overall performance of the STC, Kumbakonam division, the release added.