Day one of new academic session begins with book distribution

:

The first day of the academic year for students of class one to 10 in government and government-aided schools began with a warm welcome by teachers and distribution of books.

The cordiality was all-pervasive, according to a senior official of School Education Department. Going by the calendar, this academic year has started late by two weeks, but the schedule will not be affected as the timing of the quarterly examination has been tweaked. The School Education Department has pushed the quarterly exams to the end of September such that the vacation could be timed to coincide with pooja holidays and Gandhi Jayanthi. Usually, the quarterly exams and the vacation occur during October.

"The norm of 213 working days could, in all probability, be fulfilled in the 2022-23 session," a school head said.

Teachers are apparently a relieved lot about deriving the utility of a complete academic year, after a gap of three years, due to COVID factor. The pandemic impacted the 2019-20 academic session as the lockdown was imposed during March, 2020, towards the end of the academic year. The exams had to be cancelled. The two subsequent academic years that were dominated by online interface were also marred by erratic internet connectivity and lack of access to smart phones for students in interior rural parts, teachers said.

Now that students have been provided with books at the very outset, the portions could be completed, they said.

Teaching-learning will, however, commence after a week. For the initial few days, the teachers have been instructed by the school education department to socialise and develop personal rapport with students, and to engage them in motivational sessions, a senior department official said.

While self-financed and government-aided schools had completed the admission process for all levels beforehand, the government schools followed the practice of admitting students for sixth standard on the first day of the academic year.

The admissions were made based on the unique eight-digit EMIS (Education Management Information System) number of the student. The transfer certificate for the students migrating from one school to another will be generated in a week and submitted, it is learnt.

Teachers, especially those handling ninth and tenth standards say they have a challenging year ahead, due to the all-pass decision of the government for ninth standard.

"The academic session has to necessarily begin with a bridge course for tenth standard students for at least a fortnight. The context has to be set for the academic rigour ahead," a senior teacher of a government-aided school said.

There were instances of authorities of certain schools identifying students with hairstyle and giving them deadlines to set it right. The same approach was adopted to fix improper stitches of uniforms as well. The school heads took a tough stand against those who had come in pencil cut and balloon cut pants, sources said.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur, T. K. G. Neelamegam, MLA, distributed textbooks to students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, East Rajaveedhi when the school was reopened after the summer holidays on Monday.

The Green Needa Environment Association greeted the school children with saplings on their arrival at the schools on the first day after the summer vacation. Saplings were distributed to the students of Gopalapuram Municipality Middle School, Mannargudi, Government Elementary School (Old), Needamangalam, Government Elementary School, Valangaiman, Government Elementary School, Srinagar Colony, Kumbakonam, Bharathi Government Aided Primary School, Nallavanniyankudikadu and the Government High School, R.Suththipattu.