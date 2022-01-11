Day-long events to mark Vivekananda Jayanti

The Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur, has planned day-long events on January 12 to celebrate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

The celebration will begin with pushpanjali to Swami Vivekananda on the Math premises at Shivaji Nagar around 8-30 a.m. followed by pushpanjali to the Indian monk and philosopher at 200 homes in Sundar Nagar, Municipal Nagar and other areas in and around Thanjavur town from 9-30 a.m.

In the afternoon, a prize distribution function will be held at Annai Sathya Stadium on Medical College Road at 4 p.m.. where the winners of National Youth Day Volleyball Competition conducted by the Math will receive their prizes.

In the evening, aarti will be held on the Math premises at 6.15 p.m. followed by lecture by Swami Vimurtananda at 6.45 p.m. and devotional music by Gurukripa H. Sridharshini, according to Math sources.