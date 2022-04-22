Davidar inspects Smart Cities Mission works in city

P.W.C. Davidar, a retired IAS officer, who has been appointed as the one-man committee by the Tamil Nadu government to inspect the implementation of Smart Cities Mission projects in the State, inspected the works being executed under the project in the city on Friday.

He inspected completed and ongoing projects, including the Chathiram Bus Stand renovation, the heritage park, construction of multi-level parking lot, STEM Park, revamp of underground drainage and drinking water supply lines and other Area Based Development works.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N.Mujibur Rahuman and other senior officials accompanied him.

According to a Government Order, the committee would look into whether the selection of works under the Smart Cities Mission was in accordance with the guidelines. It would also check whether the Smart Cities Special Purpose Vehicles were set up and functioned in accordance with the guidelines; whether the government grants under the Mission were released and utilised as per the guidelines; and whether due procedure was followed in the award of contracts for the works; and whether adequate measures were taken to ensure the quality of works.