01 June 2021 17:50 IST

KARUR

The Department of Employment and Training has given an opportunity for those who failed to renew their employment registration in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Collector Prashant M.Wadnere said that as per a government order, the unemployed could renew their registration by online within August 27 at http://tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in/

Advertising

Advertising