Data crucial for building climate resilience, says ISRO scientist

Updated - November 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delphine Brissonneau, Senior Programme Manager, European Delegation to India and Bhutan, New Delhi, presents an award to an entrepreneur in Tiruchi on Tuesday. Nigar Shaji, project director, Aditya L1 Solar Mission, ISRO, and RMP. Jawahar, Executive Director, TREC-STEP, are also seen. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The importance of large-scale data collection for accurately predicting climate changes was underscored by Nigar Shaji, Project Director of India’s Aditya-L1 Mission, at a national conference on gender, innovation, and enterprise for women entrepreneurs addressing climate challenges.

The two-day event, which began in Tiruchi on Tuesday, was organised by TREC-STEP with support from the European Union, aiming to empower women entrepreneurs to tackle climate-related issues effectively.

Highlighting the role of satellite technology, Ms. Shaji remarked, “We are all affected by climate change. Satellite technology enables us to foresee climate impacts, allowing us to plan and live more effectively. However, this requires large-scale data collection to predict climate changes accurately, a capability we still need to strengthen.”

Ms. Shaji also acknowledged the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, applauding their resilience. “Being a woman entrepreneur is a challenge in itself in society, and I greatly appreciate those who excel in this field,” she said. Reflecting on her experience at ISRO, she noted the importance of gender equality and urged women to take pride in the freedoms, opportunities, and respect now available to them that previous generations could not access. She emphasized that respect should be earned through skills and actions and stressed the need for economic independence to build confidence in planning and decision-making.

Delphine Pristeneau, representative of the European Union Delegation to India and Bhutan, inaugurated the conference. TREC-STEP Executive Director R.M.P. Jawahar and general manager Geetha Chengappa spoke.

Outstanding women entrepreneurs, who had shown exemplary innovation and resilience in their fields, were presented with certificates. An exhibition of products and creations of women entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu, was held as part of the event.

