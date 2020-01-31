‘Darshan will start an hour later’

The general public can have darshan of Peruvudaiyar an hour after the completion of kudamuzhukku (consecration) ceremonies on February 5 at the Big Temple, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Briefing mediapersons on Thursday, the Collector said the consecration of the vimanams and the idols will begin at 9.30 a.m. on February 5. While around 20,000 people would be accommodated within the temple precincts to witness the ceremony, another 50,000 would be allowed to occupy the vacant space along the girivala pathai (circumambulatory path abutting the temple compound), Sivaganga Park area and the moat area in front of the temple on Big Temple Road.

They would have to exit from the temple through the Museum entrance to reach Srinivasapuram area.

The VIPs would leave the temple precincts through the Karuvoorar entrance to proceed to Thilagar Tidal. They would be allowed to enter the temple through the main entrance after parking their vehicles at Thilagar Thidal.

Others have to park their vehicles at temporary parking areas identified by the district administration and the district police at 21 places all over the town. Shuttle bus services would be operated from 21 temporary parking areas to either to Vellapillaiyar Kovil roundabout at Kilavasal area or up to railway junction on Gandhi Road from where the devotees had to walk either through Court Road or Hospital Road.

Battery vehicles would be made available to senior citizens and the physically challenged could avail wheelchair service that would be made available at the railway junction and Vellapillaiyar Kovil roundabout, he said.

Mofussil buses would not be allowed to enter the town. Buses coming from the direction of Kumbakonam would be diverted to reach the new bus stand through bypass road and those from the direction of Nagapattinam would be halted at the temporary bus stand to come up at Pudupattinam area on the Pattukottai bypass road.

Shuttle services would be made available to devotees from these bus stands also, the Collector said.