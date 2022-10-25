Darshan suspended for seven hours at Big Temple

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 25, 2022 19:21 IST

Devotees were not allowed to offer prayers at Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as the Big Temple, here for seven hours in view of solar eclipse on Tuesday.

As the decision to suspend public darshan from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Big Temple was made known by the temple administrators -- the Tanjore Palace Devasthanam and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department which administers properties, income and expenditure accounts of the temples -- only in the morning, thousands of devotees and tourists who had converged on the Big Temple premises were disappointed.

Though dejected by the unexpected development in their schedule, several tourists went about their itinerary by skipping the visit to the Big Temple.

However, except for the local devotees who took part in the ‘Panthakal Muhurtham’ event held on the Big Temple premises in view of the “Sathya Vizha” of Great Emperor, Raja Raja Cholan, on Tuesday morning, other devotees had to remain content with ‘Gopura’ darshan instead of offering their prayers to the presiding deity at the sanctum sanctorum till 7 p.m. from noon.

A similar situation prevailed at the Tanjore Palace Devasthanam’s Sri Mariamman temple at Punnainallur on the outskirts of Thanjavur where the doors of the temple remained shut for seven hours from noon citing the solar eclipse.

The doors of all other temples managed by the Tanjore Palace Devasthanam under the supervision of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and those under the exclusive supervision of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department in Thanjavur and across the district were thrown open for the devotees after 7 p.m., instead of at 4. p.m. schedule followed on normal days.

