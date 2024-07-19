Daredevilry of motorcyclists rattles road users in Tiruchi

Youth indulging in motorcycle stunts in Tiruchi continues to pose a threat to road safety, and more can be done to deter the violators, say residents.

This week, a purported clip of motorcyclists knocking down a two-wheeler rider from behind in North Andar Street went viral on social media.

The clip was reportedly shot on a stretch of the road said to be used by youth to show off their high-speed motorcycling antics regularly. Such informal zones have popped up on in Puthur and Anna Nagar areas in the city, especially late at night.

Activists said that parents should refrain from buying high-end motorcycles that are meant for the race track rather than daily commute for their children. “Young people and even schoolchildren can be seen speeding on powerful motorbikes without wearing helmets in Tiruchi. They realise its dangers only when they are hurt in a road traffic accident,” social activist K.C. Neelamegam told The Hindu.

Many amateur stunt riders have begun to use roads that were relaid recently in the suburban areas of Tiruchi to showcase their daredevilry, mostly to get views on their social media handles, he said.

Recently, a viral clip showed a motorcyclist riding on the median of the Kollidam bridge while his friends filmed him from their two-wheelers on the road. Similarly in Manachanallur, a youth was seen riding his TVS-50 while lying prone across the seat, supposedly for his social media followers.

“It is really sad to see young motorists behaving like this for the sake of publicity. These stunts can be fatal for the rider if they go wrong. Innocent bystanders can also get hurt if the driver loses control of the vehicle,” said Mr. Neelamegam.

A senior police official said that the problem was being monitored throughout the city. “We urge members of the public to notify their nearest police station and provide a short clip if possible, when they see such violations. Motorcyclists indulging in stunts will be punished severely,” he said.

