‘DARE 2022’ marathon held

More than 1,000 people participated in a ‘Drug Awareness Run for Everyone 2022’ event organised by Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, a Deemed to be a University, here on Sunday.

The event was flagged off by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi from the institute at Vallam on the outskirts of Thanjavur town. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian participated in the run,

Besides marathon athletes, including a para-sports athlete S. Kalaiselvan from Perambalur, from the State, long-distance runners from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also took part. Some of them have shared the honours of registering better timing, according to a University release.