Darbaranyeswarar Temple to remain closed

19 March 2020 18:55 IST

The Darbaranyeswarar Temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal district in Puducherry will remain closed for devotees until further notice in view the COVID-19 epidemic.

The temple attracts a large number of devotees from all over the world, especially on Saturdays when about 50,000 to one lakh devotees throng the temple to offer worship, Arjun Sharma, Collector-cum-Special officer, Karaikal, said in a press release

However, the temple administration has increased the number of ‘postal kattalai archanas.’ Devotees can temporarily postpone their visit and make use of the facility by logging on the temple website: https://thirunallartemple.org/

Meanwhile, the Erumbeeswarar Temple at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi has been closed for devotees till March 31. A notification to this effect has been put in front of the temple, which is being maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.