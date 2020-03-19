Darbaranyeswarar Temple to remain closed

The Darbaranyeswarar Temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal district in Puducherry will remain closed for devotees until further notice in view the COVID-19 epidemic.
The temple attracts a large number of devotees from all over the world, especially on Saturdays when about 50,000 to one lakh devotees throng the temple to offer worship, Arjun Sharma, Collector-cum-Special officer, Karaikal, said in a press release
However, the temple administration has increased the number of ‘postal kattalai archanas.’ Devotees can temporarily postpone their visit and make use of the facility by logging on the temple website: https://thirunallartemple.org/
Meanwhile, the Erumbeeswarar Temple at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi has been closed for devotees till March 31. A notification to this effect has been put in front of the temple, which is being maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.