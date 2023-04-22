Danish fort in Tharangambadi to get a facelift

April 22, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the tourism development work at the Danish Fort in Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai would be prepared soon.

The Tourism Department has sanctioned ₹3 crore to carry out various infrastructure development works at the fort and the works are likely to start within three months,

Danish Fort, also referred to as Fort Dansborg, was built in 1620 at the eastern coastal village of Tharangambadi. It also served as a base for Danish settlement in the region and was later sold to the British. This fort continues to attract tourists even from far-flung areas.

District Tourism Officer T. Aravintha Kumar said various government departments had carried out infrastructure development activities at the Danish Fort in the last decade. This includes renovation of the museum by the State Archaeology Department and the installation of fencing to prevent damages during disasters by the Public Works Department.

Earlier this year, the Tharangambadi town panchayat submitted a proposal to the Tourism Department to execute a slew of development activities in and around the Fort, to enhance tourism, which is one of the important sources of livelihood of the locals. Construction of a modern sanitary complex, a children’s park, a dedicated cycle pathway, space for street vendors, paver block roads, a high mast light and installation of surveillance cameras were suggested.

A team from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) visited the fort and submitted the Initial Project Report (IPR) to the government. Accordingly, during the discussion on demands for grants, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran said that Tharangambadi would be developed as a heritage town and sanctioned ₹3 crore for face-lifting and carrying out infrastructure development activities.