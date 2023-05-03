Dangling cables pose a threat to road users in Tiruchi

May 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cables of television and internet service providers hanging down haphazardly from electric poles and lamp posts continue to pose a safety threat to road users and residents in Tiruchi.

Though wires snapping because of rain and wind is not uncommon, several accidents occur owing to bunches of wires hanging precariously from the poles. In several city roads and residential areas, including Shastri Road, Cantonment, Melapudur and K.K. Nagar, the wires are within arm’s reach.

According to M. Durairaj, a resident of K.K. Nagar, “A goods truck brushed against an electric post on Shastri Road a few days ago, bringing the cables down. Though the wires are put back on the poles, it remains a safety issue.”

“Just like illegal banners, these low-hanging cables are equally dangerous. In some places the wires are lying on the roads making it challenging for the motorist to navigate,” he added.

In July 2022, the civic body launched an enforcement drive by removing the cables from medians posing a threat to road users. The drive was carried out on major city roads, and they gave a week to telecommunication service providers and cable TV operators to remove the low-hanging cables from arterial roads.

However, the hanging cables are back in the city and continue to pose a threat to road users and also damage the stability of the poles. “The drive to remove dangerous cables and wires should be conducted regularly to provide a safe environment for the residents,” said R. Sathish Kumar, a motorist.

“Cables should be transmitted without endangering the public, and the civic body should come out with guidelines that would act as a deterrent against such haphazard and careless laying of cables,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

Residents complain that no concrete measures have been taken to remove the cables hanging from electrical poles, despite bringing it to the notice of authorities.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said the low-hanging cables posing a threat to residents and commuters would be removed after issuing prior notice to service providers. “We have removed the cables in certain areas in the city, and the drive will be intensified in the coming days.”