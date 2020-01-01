Dance students bag honours

Students from Mas Sam’s Dance Academy, Kattur, have won the first prize in two events at the ninth Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrutik Sangh's Global Council of Art and Culture in Singapore this week.

Fifteen pupils (Deepika R, Gowtham B, Saakshi S, Sherin Jenisha J, Johanna Clementia R, Gnanesh BT, Rishitha K, Duvaraka R, Surabhi S, Pavan K R, Rithwin S, Om Prakashh KA, Swarnika R, Mangalesh Vel S T and Aaradhana Suresh) won the gold medal in the senior category in Western dance while minor section contestant S. Sahitya won it for her solo freestyle performance.

The event was held at the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) from December 26 to 29, 2019, and attracted teams from all over south Asia.

Mas Sam’s Dance Academy qualified for the Singapore competition after winning several prizes at a mega cultural show organised by the performing arts NGO Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrutik Sangh (ABSS) in Pune, Maharashtra, from May 21 to June 1, 2019.

After their triumphant run in Singapore, prize winners from Tiruchi have been invited to perform at the headquarters of UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, France, in November 2020.

“Showcasing one’s talent on the UNESCO premises is one of the crowning achievements for any performer. We are all highly thrilled and gratified by this rare opportunity given to us,” said academy founder and choreographer Benedict Malcolm Marcel, who is known as Sam, in a press statement. Mr. Sam was assisted by choreographer S. Siva Sharma for the Singapore event.