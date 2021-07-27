Dance master gets 20 years for rape

TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a dance master, Saravanakumar, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl in May 2019.

The case was registered by Fort All Women Police on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother against Saravanakumar under IPC Section 376 (AB) (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and under Sections 5 (m) read with 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act , 2012.

The girl was learning dance at a dance school here.

A police press release said Saravanakumar was arrested and sent for judicial remand based on the complaint.

The trial was held in the Mahila Court, which sentenced Saravanakumar to 20 years rigorous imprisonment under IPC Section 376 (AB).

The court also slapped a fine of ₹3,000 on Saravanakumar. It ordered the State government to provide ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim, the release added.