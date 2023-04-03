HamberMenu
Dance extravaganza at Ponni Kala Kendra

Artistes from Tiruchi, Chennai and Bengaluru set to perform

April 03, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fans of classical performing arts can look forward to a week of classical dance performances from artistes from Tiruchi, Chennai and Bengaluru at Ponni Kala Kendra’s Summer Dance Festival to be held from April 7 to 16.

A Bharatanatyam performance by abhinaya specialist Bragha Bessel will be among the highlights of the festival, which will get under way on April 7.

The inaugural performance will be by students of Bengaluru-based Natyasruti school. A special ‘panchanga patanam’ by Kutty Sastrigal, the official astrologer of Srirangam temple, will be held on the Tamil New Year Day.

Performances by Natya Sruti, Nrityanjali, Sri, Sri Sai Mudhraa Natyalaya, Benaka Natya Mandir, Natanam School of Dance, Nrutya School of Art, Thejas, Shivakalalayam, Lasya Nrityalayam, Bala Kala Vidhanam, Banumati Nrityakala Mandira, Shinjini School of Dance and Sri Ranga Academy of Fine Arts would form part of the festival .The festival will culminate on April 16 with a performance by the dance family from Shivakalalayam, Chennai.

The festival is held in association with the Ponni Delta Siddhi Vinayagar Trust, according to a press release from P.Hariharan, organiser, Ponni Kala Kendra. The events are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the amphi-theatre of Ponni Delta on North Kallanai Road. Admission is free to the public.

