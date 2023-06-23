DAMU advises precautionary measures to protect crops during southwest monsoon

June 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Agromet Field Unit (DAMU) at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Sirugamani in Tiruchi has issued an advisory suggesting various precautionary measures for crop and livestock protection during the forthcoming southwest monsoon.

The annual normal rainfall of Tiruchi district is 742.1 mm. The district receives an average of 357.7 mm under the North East monsoon and 277 mm of rainfall under the SW monsoon. This year, the district is likely to receive about 290 mm of rainfall during the SW monsoon. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the forthcoming days, the advisory said.

Spraying chemicals on crops is to be avoided during rains. Matured crops can be harvested now and the grains have to be stored in dry place. Concentrated fodder, maize and sorghum varieties should be stored without moisture. Fodder bags should be stacked on logs and not stored near walls. Flowers may be harvested in evenings, if there are rains in the mornings, the advisory said.

Due to the prevailing weather applying of micronutrient will balance the nutrient deficiency in maize. Incidence of Fall Armyworm has been noticed in maize at many places of the district. Farmers can spray Chlorantraniliprole 18.5 SC to control the pest and use solar light traps and sex pheromone traps for mass trapping of adults.

As heavy wind is expected along with light to heavy rainfall in the forthcoming days, banana growers were advised to prop up the standing crop with casuarina poles. Farmers were advised to avoid exposing goats to heavy rains to protect them from pneumonia. They were also advised to fumigate dairy barns with notchi leaves to protect cows from mosquitoes during the rainy season.

Farmers can download the DAMINI and MEGHDOOT Apps to get weather forecasts and warnings, the advisory said.