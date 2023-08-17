HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Damaged portion of flyover at Sengipatti to be repaired soon

Casting of facia panels has begun in the yard and repairs at the site will begin in about a month

August 17, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Only the facia panels of the bridge had collapsed and the soil inside had reinforcements, said an official.

Only the facia panels of the bridge had collapsed and the soil inside had reinforcements, said an official. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Preliminary works to repair the damaged facia panels of the road over bridge (ROB) at Sengipatti on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highway has begun, according to sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The flyover is situated on an important junction for the road users on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highway, with roads from Budalur in the north and Gandharvakottai in the south converging at the spot.

On June 20, some of the panels on the southern side of the flyover near the Sengipatti bus stop collapsed. Traffic was diverted as a precautionary measure. Locals residents and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangam staged a protest demanding repairs of the damage on a war-footing.

Later a three member expert-panel, comprising faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, was constituted to inspect the damaged portion and suggest remedial measures. According to NHAI sources, the team has since submitted its report and repairs are to be carried out as per its recommendations.

“There is a misconception that the work has not begun. We have begun casting the panels in the yard. Moulds of the same dimensions of the panels which were damaged have been brought in and the casting has begun. Once the panels are ready they will be moved to the site and fixed. Repair works at the site will begin in about a month’s time,” an official said.

He also clarified that only the facia panels of the bridge had collapsed and the soil inside had reinforcements. “The rectification woks will be completed within 15-20 days from the date of commencement of work at the site,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.