Damaged portion of flyover at Sengipatti to be repaired soon

August 17, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUCHI

Preliminary works to repair the damaged facia panels of the road over bridge (ROB) at Sengipatti on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highway has begun, according to sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The flyover is situated on an important junction for the road users on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highway, with roads from Budalur in the north and Gandharvakottai in the south converging at the spot.

On June 20, some of the panels on the southern side of the flyover near the Sengipatti bus stop collapsed. Traffic was diverted as a precautionary measure. Locals residents and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangam staged a protest demanding repairs of the damage on a war-footing.

Later a three member expert-panel, comprising faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, was constituted to inspect the damaged portion and suggest remedial measures. According to NHAI sources, the team has since submitted its report and repairs are to be carried out as per its recommendations.

“There is a misconception that the work has not begun. We have begun casting the panels in the yard. Moulds of the same dimensions of the panels which were damaged have been brought in and the casting has begun. Once the panels are ready they will be moved to the site and fixed. Repair works at the site will begin in about a month’s time,” an official said.

He also clarified that only the facia panels of the bridge had collapsed and the soil inside had reinforcements. “The rectification woks will be completed within 15-20 days from the date of commencement of work at the site,” he added.