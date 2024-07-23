ADVERTISEMENT

Damaged paver blocks along Godown Road draws local ire

Published - July 23, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

The Hindu Bureau

Damaged paver blocks along Godown Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Poorly laid paver blocks as part of the widening of the Godown Road in Ward 60 in the city has raised the hackles of residents. 

The footpath, which is being laid as part of road widening under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Project (CRIDP) executed by the State Highways, came off within days after the work was executed.. 

“The Godown Road is already narrow at this spot and the paver blocks have been laid in a lacklustre manner,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a resident. 

The project was to widen the road stretch, along the 2 km Kajamalai-Mullipatti Road, from 5.5 metres to 7 metres. The extension of the road using paver blocks was part of the work, according to Highways Department sources. 

“The blocks along the road can be removed to lay down pipes or cables when needed by Tiruchi City Corporation. It will also not cause traffic as that portion of the road can also be used by motorists. The damaged portion will be rectified at the earliest.” said a senior official of the department. 

