Damaged drain on Lawson’s Road worries residents in Tiruchi

Residents have raised safety concerns about a damaged retaining wall of the open drain along Lawson’s Road in front of the Ayyappa temple in Cantonment in Tiruchi.

The retaining wall of the seven-foot-wide drain along the stretch has been in a dilapidated state for several months and steps had not been taken to repair it. “Given that it is located in the prime area, the Corporation must construct a new side wall as soon as possible. The damaged portion will collapse anytime and poses a great risk to road users, especially pedestrians,” said T. Vignesh, a motorist. He said the civic body should at least barricade the damaged portion of the drain as a temporary solution to ensure public safety.

Apart from the damage, the drain is clogged with plastic carry bags and other solid waste floating in foul-smelling stagnant water.

Residents said the civic body had turned a blind eye to the issue. However, a roadside park with a walking track was developed on the stretch at a cost of ₹1 crore under the Namakku Naame Scheme recently. A portion of the drain was covered with a concrete slab for the project.

Earlier, it was said a fresh proposal would be prepared to extend the park. However, it has not materialised.

Repair of drains

Meanwhile, the civic body has begun repairing the damaged storm-water drains in the city. A damaged drain at MGR Nagar was renovated recently. Similarly, a desilting drive has been taken up at all drainage canals and storm-water drains in various parts of the city.

A senior official of the Corporation said they would be conduct an inspection of the damaged portion of the drain along Lawson’s Road and take steps to ensure the safety of the public.