Damaged bridge poses a risk to residents

Residents risk their lives to cross a damaged minor bridge, across a canal in Thiruvanaikovil, between Thimmarayasamuthiram and A.I.B.E.A. Bank Colony.

A ration shop, bus stand, and other essentials lie on the other side of the bridge, and without it, the residents must take a two-km long detour to access it, they said.

A. Vanitha, a resident of Thimmarayasamuthiram, says that many times she has nearly fallen into the canal. However, she said it was either taking the risky path or walking an additional two kilometers while carrying ration from the ration shop, which was more difficult. A large number of residents depend upon the PDS shop for ration, she added. People from the other side, cross over the bridge to access a bus stand.

The bridge was built at least 15 years ago to connect the two localities. It was wide enough for two-wheelers to travel on it. However, over a year ago, during the monsoon season, rains battered the already weak bridge.

Though, vehicle users starrted taking a circuitous route via the Chennai Bypass Road or the internal road around the Bank Colony, the residents decided to put a wooden plank to connect the broken parts of the bridge so that pedestrians could cross it. Barricades have also been placed to ensure that vehicles do not attempt to cross the stretch.

“The damaged bridge is a mishap waiting to happen especially at night when there is low visibility. With no street lights illuminating the area, they have to depend on a small torch. The wooden plank also gets slippery,” she said.

The residents claim that they have submitted several petitions to authorities but in vain. “Over the last year, we have approached authorities in the Tiruchi Corporation, and even a few representatives of political parties. However, we have not got a favourable response,” they said.