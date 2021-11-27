Over 300 houses damaged

THANJAVUR

27 November 2021 19:08 IST

A total of 300 dwelling units in Thanjavur district suffered damages in the heavy rain that lashed across the district during the last three days.

According to the Revenue Department, the district received a downpour of 2086 mm of rain during the period starting from 6 a.m. on November 24 to 6 a.m. on November 27. While the first 24-hour rain recording stood 170.80 mm, the district was pounded with heavy rain of 1251.40 mm during the 24 hour period starting from Thursday morning 6 a.m. to Friday morning 6 a.m.

The downpour receded during the next 24 hours starting from Friday morning to Saturday wherein the district received 664.20 mm rain.

Though the rainfall receded on Friday, a total of 160 dwelling units that were soaked in the heavy rainfall of over 1000 mm on Thursday suffered damages on November 26. While 121 huts were partially damaged, 3 others were fully damaged and 36 titled houses suffered damages such as wall or roof collapse on Thursday.

On Thursday, a total of 90 dwelling units suffered damages and another 59 houses on the previous day taking the total tally to 309, sources added.

Meanwhile, a family of six persons had a miraculous escape from the wall collapse that took place at the house of Yesudoss of Keezh Thirupoonthuruthi near Thiruvaiyaru on Friday as a portion of a wall of their house collapsed and the debris fell outside the house.

The heavy downpour led to the inundation of ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ crop on about 500 acres in Mela Thirupoonthuruthi, Naducavuery, Kuzhimathur and nearby areas and on another 500 acres each in Ammapettai and Reddypalayam area on the outskirts of Thanjavur town, sources said.