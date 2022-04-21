Damage to PM portrait: Protesting BJP cadre arrested

A section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members were arrested here on Thursday after they attempted to stage a demonstration demanding that a case be registered against DMK councillor representing the 55th ward Ramadoss for allegedly damaging a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when an attempt was made by BJP cadre to hang it in a ration shop at Ponnagar in the city on Wednesday and for reportedly assaulting the BJP cantonment zone president Paramasivam.

The BJP party cadre led by the party’s urban district president S. Rajasekaran assembled in front of the Collectorate in the morning where they planned to stage the demonstration for which permission was apparently not given by the police. The party members sat on the road in front of the Collectorate entrance in support of their demands following which they were all arrested by the police personnel deployed at the spot. Police sources said over 60 BJP members, including 12 women, were arrested.