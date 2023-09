September 22, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Ariyalur, has bagged the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award (cement integrated) given away by the Confederation of the Indian Industry. The unit has bagged the award for the 12th consecutive year. The award was received by the company executives at the award ceremony held in Hyderabad recently, according to a press release.