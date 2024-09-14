GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dalmia Cement, Ariyalur unit, bags CII awards

Published - September 14, 2024 04:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dalmia Cement (Bharat), Ariyalur unit, has bagged the ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ award from Confederation of Indian Industry for the 13th consecutive year.

The award was given during the presentation of the 25th national awards for excellence in energy management 2024 held in Hyderabad recently.

The unit also bagged the ‘National Energy Leader’ award for the fifth consecutive year during the Energy Summit at the event, according to a communication from Dalmia Cement.

Dalmia Cement, Ariyalur, was represented by its executives V. Saravanan, A. Murugan and B. R. Prasannakumar, who received the awards, the release added.

