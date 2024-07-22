ADVERTISEMENT

Dalmia Bharat opens skill development centre in Ariyalur

Published - July 22, 2024 05:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing Centre (DIKSHa) to train 240 youth from surrounding areas annually in various skills such as home health aide, assistant electrician and customer relationship management

The Hindu Bureau

A Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing Centre (DIKSHa), established by the Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility arm of cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat Ltd., was declared open in Ariyalur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre will provide skill development training to 240 youth annually from Ariyalur and surrounding areas in the trades of home health aide, assistant electrician, and customer relationship management.

Inaugurating the centre, R. Anand, Chief General Manager of NABARD, said empowering youth with essential skills was the key to unlock their potential and careers. “We are happy to partner with Dalmia Bharat Foundation in this endeavour,” he said.

T. Robert, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement Bharat, Ariyalur, said by providing comprehensive, hands-on training, and practical workshops, the centre will significantly improve the employability and entrepreneurial prospects of the local youth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

DIKSHa operates 20 centres nationwide, including one in Tiruchi, offering training in diverse fields. So far, over 16,000 individuals were trained in DIKSHa centres, with 75% securing employment or starting their own businesses, according to a press release from Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US