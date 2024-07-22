GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dalmia Bharat opens skill development centre in Ariyalur

Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing Centre (DIKSHa) to train 240 youth from surrounding areas annually in various skills such as home health aide, assistant electrician and customer relationship management

Published - July 22, 2024 05:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing Centre (DIKSHa), established by the Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility arm of cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat Ltd., was declared open in Ariyalur on Monday.

The centre will provide skill development training to 240 youth annually from Ariyalur and surrounding areas in the trades of home health aide, assistant electrician, and customer relationship management.

Inaugurating the centre, R. Anand, Chief General Manager of NABARD, said empowering youth with essential skills was the key to unlock their potential and careers. “We are happy to partner with Dalmia Bharat Foundation in this endeavour,” he said.

T. Robert, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement Bharat, Ariyalur, said by providing comprehensive, hands-on training, and practical workshops, the centre will significantly improve the employability and entrepreneurial prospects of the local youth.

DIKSHa operates 20 centres nationwide, including one in Tiruchi, offering training in diverse fields. So far, over 16,000 individuals were trained in DIKSHa centres, with 75% securing employment or starting their own businesses, according to a press release from Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

