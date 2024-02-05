ADVERTISEMENT

Dalmia Bharat Foundation distributes insect traps to farmers

February 05, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalmia Bharat Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., has donated solar light insect traps to 500 farmers from seven village panchayats around Dalmiapuram.

The automatic solar device provides a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for pest control, effectively reducing crop damage and increasing the yield and income of farmers.

The training session and distribution of the solar light traps for the project were conducted under DBF’s Gram Parivatan Project. Additionally, 100 vermi compost bags and 100 Azollo production bags were distributed to the core village beneficiaries as part of organic farming practices, according to a press release.

K. Vinayagamurthi, Executive Director and Unit Head, Dalmia Cement Bharat, Dalmiapuram, said the initiative would help promote sustainable agriculture. In another initiative, DBF conducted a 20-day aari embroidery training for 20 marginalised women in Dalmiapuram.

