ADVERTISEMENT

Dalits stage protest over not being allowed to participate in festival

August 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Aadi festival at Sri Mariamman Temple, Arasavanankadu village, Kudavasal taluk in Tiruvarur district ran into rough weather as a group of Dalits staged a road blockade on Friday demanding that they should also be allowed to participate in the festivities.

According to sources, the Dalits said they were not allowed to participate in the temple festival and they gathered on the main thoroughfare of the village and squatted on the road disrupting vehicular traffic and movement of devotees towards the temple.

Senior revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and pleaded with the demonstrators to withdraw their agitation assuring that the issue could be solved amicably as they were also allowed to organise the festivities on their own on a different date. Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K .Kalaivanan also arrived at the spot and tried to ease the tense situation but in vain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the officials decided to bring the temple premises under their control by locking the temple gates as both the Dalits and the caste Hindus refused to budge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US