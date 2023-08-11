HamberMenu
Dalits stage protest over not being allowed to participate in festival

August 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Aadi festival at Sri Mariamman Temple, Arasavanankadu village, Kudavasal taluk in Tiruvarur district ran into rough weather as a group of Dalits staged a road blockade on Friday demanding that they should also be allowed to participate in the festivities.

According to sources, the Dalits said they were not allowed to participate in the temple festival and they gathered on the main thoroughfare of the village and squatted on the road disrupting vehicular traffic and movement of devotees towards the temple.

Senior revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and pleaded with the demonstrators to withdraw their agitation assuring that the issue could be solved amicably as they were also allowed to organise the festivities on their own on a different date. Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K .Kalaivanan also arrived at the spot and tried to ease the tense situation but in vain.

Meanwhile, the officials decided to bring the temple premises under their control by locking the temple gates as both the Dalits and the caste Hindus refused to budge.

