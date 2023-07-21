ADVERTISEMENT

Dalits offer worship in temple following HC direction

July 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

  A group of members of the Scheduled Caste community offered worship at the Sri Mangala Nayaki Amman Temple at Mangalanadu North village in Aranthangi taluk in the district on Friday consequent to a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently. 

About 40 persons from the SC community of Mangalanadu visited the temple in the evening and offered worship to the deity. A group of police personnel was deployed as a precautionary measure near the temple, said police sources.

While hearing a case of a petitioner belonging to Scheduled Caste complaining that members of his community were prevented from offering prayers at the temple, the Court had recently directed the Pudukkottai Collector to ensure the petitioner and the members of his community were permitted to worship at the temple like everyone else. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If there was a disturbance to public order, the police authorities were at liberty to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against those who were causing disturbance, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US