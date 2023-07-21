July 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A group of members of the Scheduled Caste community offered worship at the Sri Mangala Nayaki Amman Temple at Mangalanadu North village in Aranthangi taluk in the district on Friday consequent to a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently.

About 40 persons from the SC community of Mangalanadu visited the temple in the evening and offered worship to the deity. A group of police personnel was deployed as a precautionary measure near the temple, said police sources.

While hearing a case of a petitioner belonging to Scheduled Caste complaining that members of his community were prevented from offering prayers at the temple, the Court had recently directed the Pudukkottai Collector to ensure the petitioner and the members of his community were permitted to worship at the temple like everyone else.

If there was a disturbance to public order, the police authorities were at liberty to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against those who were causing disturbance, the court directed and disposed of the petition.