Dalit leader observes fast

The panchayat president of Perugamani in Andanallur block observed fast on Wednesday alleging that the vice-president of the panchayat and other officials were discriminating against her. A Scheduled Caste woman, A. Kirthika Arunkumar, alleged that some officials were not cooperative.

She said that three officials, including a ward member and the vice-president, had made false allegations against her. ‘They claimed that I was involved in some corrupt activities. This is false and is being done so that I will be removed from my post,’ she said. She claimed that the three officials have been boycotting meetings and programmes ever since she was elected. ‘They do not even enter a room if I am in it. They refuse to sign documents too,’ she said.

She tolerated the ‘caste discrimination’ ever since she had been elected panchayat president but decided to raise a complaint after allegations were made, she said. ‘I have raised a complaint with the Block Development Officer several times, but in vain. I decided to draw attention to their atrocities after at least five complaints,’ Ms. Arunkumar said.

She withdrew the hunger strike after the Block Development Officer V. Nirmala intervened and assured to address her complaints. ‘I have called for a meeting of all ward members and officials and will enquire about the panchayat president’s claims. If others do not cooperate, the matter will be taken to the attention of the Collector,’ she said.