Dalit man forced to prostrate before intermediate caste men in Ariyalur 

July 24, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Ariyalur district police have registered a case against 36 persons from an intermediate caste for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to prostrate before them.

Police sources said the incident took place in Valarakurichi village near Sendurai in Ariyalur district. On July 8, a group of Dalit men took out a procession through a street where many residents belong to a caste Hindu community.

A disagreement broke out between Anbarasan, a Dalit, and Kannan, Rajesh, and a few others of the intermediate caste over the bursting of crackers during the procession. They sorted out the issue the following day. Meanwhile, on July 11, Thirunavukkarasu, the younger brother of Anbarasan, picked a quarrel with the caste Hindu men and questioned them for objecting to the bursting of crackers. He was drunk, and allegedly abused them, police sources said.

The Irumbulikurichi police summoned both groups to the police station for peace talks. But they reportedly settled the dispute with the help of their elders, who allegedly asked Thirunavukkarasu to apologise by prostrating before the caste Hindus.

On July 13, Anbarasan, who is also an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared details of the incident on a social media platform and accused Kannan, Rajesh and a few others of forcing his brother to prostrate before them.

When contacted, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur district, told The Hindu that based on a complaint from Anbarasan, the Irumbulikurichi police had registered a case against Kannan, Rajesh and 34 others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police have arrested Rajesh and remanded him in judicial custody at the Tiruchi Central Prison. Three special teams have been formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayamkondam to arrest the remaining accused, who are absconding.

