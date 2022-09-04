Dalit Intellectual Collective refutes sexual harassment allegation against college professor

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 04, 2022 19:27 IST

The Dalit Intellectual Collective has said that T. Jayakumar, Head of the Department of English, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College, has been ‘falsely accused of sexual harassment’ by the college administration in order to impede his career progression due to caste bias.

Releasing a report of its fact-finding committee on Sunday, a representative claimed that no student had reported the professor for sexual harassment. A similar complaint was made in 2014 against Mr. Jayakumar when he was about to be promoted to the position of Head of the Department, ‘but it later turned to be untrue’. He was dealing with the same problem now because he ranked high in seniority to succeed the present Controller of Examinations, C. Lakshmanan, Convenor, Dalit Intellectual Collective, told media persons.

Citing the committee’s finding, he said the Principal received three anonymous letters accusing the professor of sexual harassment, all of which included a request to transfer him to a different institution. “The letter makes a demand that does not appear to have been made by the victim,” he said, adding that the State Government should take action against those responsible for the state of affairs.

The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education instituted an inquiry into the allegation and was expected to submit the report to higher authorities shortly.

