Dalit Christians allege caste-based discrimination

November 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A section of Dalit Christians of Purathakudi and Magizhambadi villages near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district have alleged that non-Dalit Christians in their villages have been prohibiting them from participating in the rituals associated with the car festival of St. Xavier’s Catholic Church.

G. Stephen Das, a resident of Purathakudi, said nearly 400 families of Dalit Christians were subjected to caste-based discrimination by non-Dalit Christians. According to him, the Dalit Christians in the two villages were prohibited from participating in the rituals associated with the car festival of the church.

The Dalit Christians alleged that the church, which comes under the administrative domain of the Diocese of Kumbakonam, has not constituted the Parish Council, only to keep Dalit Christians away from the management of the church.

The yearly Parish Festival, which happens during November and December, was suspended for a few years and conducted only in 2017, upon the intervention of the district administration and the police, said S. Britto, another resident. The church administration also prohibited the Dalit Christians from drawing the car and its procession through their streets, he alleged.

When contacted, S. Kesper, the Parish Priest of St. Xavier’s Church, said the issue has been prevailing for nearly 15 years and he took charge of the administration only a couple of years ago. Steps are underway to find an amicable solution to this issue and the festival will be conducted this year.