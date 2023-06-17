Dak Adalat to be held on July 4

June 17, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Head Post Office campus in Tiruchi at 11 a.m. on July 4 to hear customers’ grievances.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the complainant’s satisfaction will be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh case will be entertained, T.Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Customers can send their complaints to J. Pratheepkumar, Assistant Director (I & PG), Office of Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before June 23. Complaints should contain full details and any reference of the Postal Department. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – June 2023.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Complainants can attend the meeting either through video conference or in person and should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and the name of the nearest post office, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.