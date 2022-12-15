Dak Adalat to be held in Tiruchi

December 15, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ganesan S 6724

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Head Post Office campus in the city at 11.30 a.m. on January 4 when grievances of customers will be heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant will be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh case will be entertained, A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Customers can send their complaints to J.Pratheepkumar, Assistant Director (I & PG), Office of Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before December 23. Complaints should contain full details and any reference of the Postal Department. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – December 2022.’ Complainants should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and name of the nearest post office. Complainants can attend the meeting either through video conference or in person and should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and the name of the nearest post office, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US