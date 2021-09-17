Dak Adalat on October 6

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at 11 a.m. on October 6 when grievances of customers will be heard online.

Customers can send their complaints to N. Rajagopalan, Assistant Director (I & PG), Office of Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before September 30.

Complaints should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for MO/ VP/ registered or insured / speed post articles. If the complaint is about savings schemes or postal life insurance, it should contain the details of the recovery, account number, name and full address of the depositor/ insured, name of the post office and any reference of the Postal Department.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant will be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh case will be entertained.

Grievances sent through private couriers will not be accepted. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – September 2021,’ A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a release.

Due to the pandemic, the Dak Adalat will conducted online. Hence, complainants should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and name of the nearest post office, the release added.