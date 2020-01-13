Dak Adalat on January 29

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the Head Post Office here at 11 a.m. on January 29 when grievances of customers will be heard in person.

Customers can send their complaints to S. Santhalingam, Assistant Director (RPLI & INV), Office of the Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before January 22.

The complaint should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for MO/ VP/ registered or insured / speed post articles. If the complaint is about savings schemes or postal life insurance, it should contain the details of the recovery, account number, name and full address of the depositor/ insured, name of the post office and any reference of the Postal Department. Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant would be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh cases will be entertained.

Complaints can be sent through ordinary post or registered post. Grievances sent through private couriers will not be accepted. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – December 2019,’ Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a release.