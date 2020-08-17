Dak Adalat on August 28

TIRUCHI
The Department of Posts will conduct a regional level Dak Adalat 11 a.m. on August 28.
Grievances of postal customers would be heard during the adalat. Complaints should be sent in advance and contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with the date and office of booking for MO/VP/Registered or insured/ Speed Post articles. If the complaint is about the savings schemes or Postal Life Insurance or Rural Postal Life Insurance, the complaint should contain the details of the recovery, account number, name and full address of the depositor, name of the post office and any reference of the postal department, if available.
Only those cases which have been taken at divisional/units and the complainant was not satisfied with the response can be brought to the Dak Adalat. No fresh cases will be entertained, A.Govindarajarn, Postmaster General, Central Region-TN, said in a press release.
Customers can send their complaints to M.Gunasekaran, Assistant Director (BD & PG), O/o PMG, Central Region, Tiruchi - 620 001, on or before August 21. Complaints should be sent only through ordinary, registered or Speed Post. Complaints sent through private couriers will not be accepted. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – June 2020.’
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Dak Adalat will be conducted through video conferencing or teleconference or video call. Hence, the current residential address, phone number and name of the nearest post office should be indicated by the complainant, the release added.
