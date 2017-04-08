Dak adalat on April 13

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level dak adalat at the Head Post Office here at 11 a.m. on April 13 and grievances of customers would be heard in person.

Customers can send their complaints to S. A. Mujeeb Basha, Assistant Director (RPLI and INV), Office of the Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before April 10.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant at the divisional level would be taken up at the Dak Adalat. No fresh cases will be entertained. Complaints could be sent through ordinary post or registered post. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – March 2017.