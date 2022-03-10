Dak Adalat on April 12

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at 11 a.m. on April 12 when grievances of customers will be heard online.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant will be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh case will be entertained, A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a release.

Customers can send their complaints to N. Rajagopalan, Assistant Director (I & PG), Office of Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before March 31.

Complaints should contain full details and any reference of the Postal Department. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – March 2022.’ Complainants should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and name of the nearest post office, the release added.