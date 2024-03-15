GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dak Adalat in Tiruchi on April 5

March 15, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The regional-level Dak Adalat will be held on April 5 at 11 a.m. in the office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, in the Head Post Office complex here. Citizens can send their complaints pertaining to services offered by the Department of Posts to J. Pratheepkumar, Assistant Director (I & PG), office of Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi - 620001 (phone number 0431-2419523) on or before March 26. 

The complaints relating to mails should contain full details such as date and time of posting, complete address of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with the date and office of booking for MP/VP/Registered or insured/speed post articles. If the complaint relates to savings scheme or postal life insurance or rural post life insurance, it should contain details of the deposit made/ premium paid/account number/policy number, name, and complete address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, and any correspondence with postal department, if available. 

Only those cases, which had been taken up with postal divisions/units concerned and in which the complainant is not satisfied with response from the divisional level, can be brought to the Dak Adalat. No fresh cases would be entertained, a press release from the Department of Posts here said. Complaints for Dak Adalat may be sent through ordinary post, registered post or by speed post, the covers should be clearly superscribed as Dak Adalat - March 2024.

