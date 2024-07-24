Dairy animals identification and health management training held

A one-day training programme on ‘Dairy Animals Identification and Health Management Tools’ was recently held at the School of Agriculture, Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST).

The event featured P. Selvaganapathy, an expert in dairy animal maintenance and breeding from Pudukkottai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, Tamil Nadu.

The training session saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and local farmers. The hands-on demonstrations and interactive discussions provided insights into the latest advancements in dairy farming and practical knowledge to apply in their agricultural practices.

PRIST University’s key leaders, S. Udayakumar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, T.V. Christy, Vice-Chancellor, and M. Abdul Ghani Khan, Registrar, underscored the institution’s unwavering commitment to advancing agricultural education and supporting students through innovative projects and initiatives, according to a University release.

